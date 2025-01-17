posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jan 17, 2025



Quoting: PureOS Crimson Development Report: December 2024 – Purism —

We’ve been doing a lot of work on the PureOS archive – the pieces of software that makes up PureOS – as we’ve discussed in our previous posts. While that was going on, Evangelos has also contributed work on pureos-image-recipes to build new OS images for the Librem 5. (Thank you, Evangelos!)

With the latest package updates combined with the latest image tools, we now have initial PureOS Crimson images for the Librem 5!