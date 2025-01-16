Games: UID changes coming to Godot 4.4, Valve on SteamOS, and More

A while back, I acquired an Ambernic RG40XXv for my retro gaming needs, and so far it has served me well. On this thing, I can play anything up to PS1. N64, Dreamcast, and PSP as well, but some games may struggle. But overall, plays well with every other system. One thing that changed the landscape for me was being able to install Custom firmware and with it PortMaster, which allows me to download ported games and then use my owned Steam files to run these games on the device, somewhat natively.