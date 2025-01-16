Games: UID changes coming to Godot 4.4, Valve on SteamOS, and More

Tux Machines

ASRock Industrial Introduces 4X4 BOX AI300 Series with AMD Ryzen AI Processors

ASRock Industrial has introduced the 4X4 BOX AI300 Series, a compact system built around AMD’s Ryzen AI 300 Series processors. This fanned system includes features such as 2.5GbE and 1GbE ports, support for four displays, and flexible storage options.

RISC-V Based Milk-V Oasis Gets Canceled and Refunds Are Issued to Supporters

The Milk-V Oasis, a highly anticipated RISC-V-based Mini-ITX motherboard, has been officially put on hold. Despite its promising features and bold vision, the project was suspended indefinitely due to development challenges and uncontrollable factors, according to the Milk-V team.

Luckfox Brings Linux to Stamp Form Factor with Rockchip RV1106 Processor

The Luckfox Core1106 is a compact development board built around the Rockchip RV1106 chip. Designed to simplify hardware integration, it allows developers to efficiently verify designs or embed the board into products. With dimensions of 30 × 30 mm, the Core1106 is suitable for applications such as edge computing, IoT devices, and video processing.

Today’s US Executive Order is a Serious Win for Cybersecurity

The United States government is taking a major leap forward for cybersecurity. The newly released Executive Order on Strengthening and Promoting Innovation in the Nation’s Cybersecurity calls on the US government to improve the security of its own systems. New cybersecurity procurement requirements for federal contractors will have a broad impact by leveraging the “power of the purse” to drive market demand for strong cybersecurity.

Understanding and Identifying Scams: Digitally Empowering Older Adults in Mexico

In 2023, some 15,000 financial frauds took place every day in Mexico, with nearly 15% of the population getting scammed. As the Internet continues to become a more prominent part of our lives, online scams are growing in popularity, and older adults face unique risks. 

Games: UID changes coming to Godot 4.4, Valve on SteamOS, and More

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 16, 2025

Release of Ghostty 1.0
Ghostty 1.0 is out
Microsoft change removed from Linux over Intel CPU issues
Intel and AMD engineers have stepped in at the eleventh hour to deal with a code contribution from a Microsoft developer that could have broken Linux 6.13 on some systems.
Linux Mint 22.1 “Xia” Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
The wait is finally over as the Linux Mint team has published the final ISO images of the Linux Mint 22.1 "Xia" release, which are available for download from the official mirrors.
 
Mozilla and Spidermonkey
Programming Leftovers
today's howtos
Programming Leftovers
today's hows
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Openwashing
Windows TCO and Incidents
Gaming on Linux, How openSUSE Stacks Up for Gamers
Millions of gamers are facing a critical decision; upgrade their operating system
Tuxedo OS 20250115 launches with KDE Plasma 6.2.5, Vim 9.1, and more
Although it comes with the same Linux kernel as its predecessor
Games: SteamOS, WebScreen, Steam Deck, and More
Android Leftovers
These hotels just added support for room keys on Android through Google Wallet
Free and Open Source Software
TigerOS – Portuguese Fedora remix
TigerOS is a Fedora based operating system
Windows 11 - There's still nothing worth my time
It is time to bring another jolly article to its end
Luckfox Brings Linux to Stamp Form Factor with Rockchip RV1106 Processor
The Luckfox Core1106 is supported by the Luckfox Pico SDK, optimized for Ubuntu LTS systems
The “O” in “FOSS” does not stand for “obligation”
This post is inspired by the months-long temper tantrum thrown by Matt Mullenweg
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Hardware: RISC-V in China, Android and Linux-based Smart TFT Displays
Red Hat's Debuginfod project update 2024 and Adam Williamson's (Red Hat) new laptop and Silverblue
“SteamOS on a PC" and Android vs Linux for Gaming Handhelds
Apple Wants People to Use Proprietary Software to Run "Linux"
Security and FUD
Ubuntu Studio: Why you need this open-source Adobe alternative
running through some of the reasons to download Ubuntu Studio
LWN predictions and timeline
Today in Techrights
Important Day for Us [original]
We're going to pursue justice
A sad day for the Firebird Project
Helen Borrie, a key figure in the Firebird relational database project and a longtime contributor at IBPhoenix, passed away on January 2, 2025
GNU/Linux and Development Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and GNU/Linux Applications
Open Hardware/Modding: Hackaday, OpenSCAD, Raspberry Pi, Fairphone, and More
Security Leftovers
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
Notepad Next 0.10 Brings Better Bookmark Operations
Notepad Next 0.10, a cross-platform reimplementation of Notepad++
This Week in Plasma: Final Plasma 6.3 Features
This week the focus was on landing final Plasma 6.3 features and UI changes
Flatpak 1.16 Linux App Sandboxing and Distribution Framework Officially Released
Flatpak, the popular Linux application sandboxing and distribution framework, has been updated today to version 1.16, a major release that comes with new features and improvements.
today's leftovers
today's howtos
Linux Foundation On Chromium browser
GNOME 48 Expands Core Apps With New Audio Player
When GNOME 48 is released in March it will debut with a brand-new audio player
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Kdenlive 24.12.1 and KDE in "Tech Over Tea"
Slackware-Based Absolute Linux Has Been Discontinued
Absolute Linux, the Slackware-based distro, ends its journey as Paul Sherman announces its termination
Security Leftovers
Free and Open Source Software
Crunchbangplusplus – minimalist Linux distribution
Crunchbangplusplus is a Linux distribution based on Debian
risiOS – Fedora based Linux distribution
risiOS is a Fedora based OS designed to make it easier to setup, and modernize the experience
Games: Heroes of the Seven Islands, Stop Killing Games, vkQuake, and More
Today in Techrights
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
6 Best Linux Distros for KDE Plasma Fans in 2025
six standout distros that embrace Plasma, each offering its unique spin on this versatile desktop environment
Security Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux and Late Night Linux
2 new episodes
Programming Leftovers
Web Browsing, Browsers, and Web Development
Open Hardware/Modding: Pine64, Arduino, and More
today's howtos
Fedora and Red Hat/IBM Leftovers
Linux 6.13-rc7
it looked a bit quiet at the start of the wee
Android Leftovers
OnePlus 13 Review: A Better Android Phone, but It’s Not the Best
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
It's the little pleasures of life that often keep us going
MX Linux 23.5 Released with Xfce 4.20 and Linux 6.12 LTS, Based on Debian 12.9
MX Linux 23.5 has been released today as the newest ISO snapshot in the MX Linux 23 “Libretto” series of this lightweight Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution for everyday use.
OpenZFS 2.3 Is Out with Linux 6.12 Support, RAIDZ Expansion, Fast Dedup, and More
OpenZFS 2.3 has been released today as the latest version of this open-source advanced file system and volume manager for Linux and FreeBSD systems introducing support for the latest kernels and new features.
IBASE INA1607 is a fanless uCPE/SD-WAN appliance powered by an Intel Atom x7405C Amston Lake SoC
For reference, the NCA-1050 supports Linux, but not Windows
Enlightenment 0.27 Desktop Environment Released
Enlightenment 0.27 lightweight desktop environment is out with updated translations
FreeBSD and OpenBSD Leftovers
Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update and Linux Weekly Roundup
today's howtos
Challenges to funding open source and more
Programming Leftovers
Windows TCO and CISA
Android Leftovers
Android 16 may bring predictive back support to three-button navigation
Niri 25.1 Debuts with Revamped Release Numbering
Niri scrollable-tiling compositor adopts calendar versioning
DXVK 2.5.3 Brings Improvements for Far Cry 5, Max Payne 3, and Other Games
DXVK 2.5.3 is out today as the third maintenance update to the DXVK 2.5 series for this Vulkan-based implementation of D3D9, D3D10, and D3D11 for Linux / Wine.
A sad day for the Firebird Project
Helen Borrie, a key figure in the Firebird relational database project and a longtime contributor at IBPhoenix, passed away on January 2, 2025
Best Free and Open Source Software
F3OS – Debian-based Linux distribution
There are three editions available which have a different desktop environment
OSGeoLive – Linux distribution focusing on geospatial software
OSGeoLive is a self-contained bootable DVD, USB thumb drive or Virtual Machine based on Lubuntu
William Andrew Gianopoulos
William Andrew Gianopoulos, 74, of Ashland, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Monday, January 6, 2025
Content Management Systems (CMS) Troubles/Conflict in WordPress
This portable, lightweight Linux distro has an old-school feel
If you need a lightning-fast, portable Linux distribution to run on aging hardware or spin up a quick server
Games: Retro Linux Gaming Computer, DEFICIT, and More
This new Linux handheld PC could be a tinkerer's dream come true
Currently in development, the Debian-powered Mecha Comet could be a Linux phone
Rust-Based COSMIC Desktop Gets 5th Alpha Release with COSMIC Media Player
System76’s highly anticipated COSMIC desktop environment written in Rust, continues to develop with the 5th alpha release, which is accompanied by new ISO images of the upcoming Pop!_OS 24.04 LTS distro.
Tails 6.11 Anonymous Linux OS Released with Critical Security Fixes
Tails 6.11 amnesic incognito live system distribution is now available for download with support for detecting partitioning errors and fixes for critical vulnerabilities.
Audiocasts/Shows: This Week in Linux and Many Recent GNU/Linux Videos
Alpine 3.21.1 released
a maintenance release of the 3.21 series
Today in Techrights
