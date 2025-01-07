Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, RISC-V, Arduino, and More

The last couple of electronics repairs I’ve written about on this blog were both quite involved. Fixing stuff doesn’t always involve crazy rabbit holes though! Here’s a quicker fix that I recently performed.

Fitting in with my recent trend of repairing video capture/camera devices, this time I found a non-working NZXT Signal 4K30 HDMI capture device on eBay. The description of the item was: Tested and the unit powers on, but is not detected by NZXT Cam software. Unable to test further due to this.