For This New Year, 2025, We Need More Writers Out There

Jan 03, 2025

updated Jan 03, 2025



It's a New Year and it's good to mention the writers who still write about FOSS, GNU, Linux, Android, and digital freedom. Among the prominent ones:

Bobby Borisov;

Andy Farnell;

Daniel Pocock;

Joey Sneddon;

Jack Wallen;

SJVN;

Steve Elms (LinuxLinks);

Michael Larabel;

Liam Dawe;

Liam Proven;

Christine Hall;

Marius Nestor;

How-to Geek;

It's FOSS News.

A sysadmin added that Ruben Schade covers FOSS a lot and if we are including random bloggers in the list we should name him too; as does Chris Siebenmann at University of Toronto, he blogs every day; Dan Langille kind of does; Igor Ljubuncic aka 'Dedoimedo' tends to cover FOSS; Dr. Brian Robert Callahan does but posts infrequently. Likewise for Peter N M Hansteen (though from a 'BSD' perspective); Simon Phipps has gone quiet, but used to cover it... ¡Muy Linux! covers FOSS and posts almost daily.

We hope that the real passion and intentions of these writers will not be easily 'bribed' by big tech and that their collective principles set is (must be) stronger than any amount of money. We need more people to expose injustices in the world, not just in the tech industry but in any form of activism. If you know something is wrong and you don't (or didn't) do anything about it, then there is something very wrong. We all live in the same planet - I do my share... you should do yours as well. Don't be a parasite and don't just be a passive contented citizen, always playing on the 'safe side' of things. It doesn't make you good, you are not better than a greedy and wealthy sociopaths if you stay quiet. Don't be a loser like them... you are better than them.