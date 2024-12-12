posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 12, 2024



Quoting: Now available: Red Hat Enterprise Linux 10 Beta —

Today, we're excited to invite you to beta-test Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL) 10, the next major version of the enterprise operating system. With this newest release, we’re delivering a modern Linux experience on a platform that can support enduring operational technologies and emerging workloads alike.

This beta strengthens a commitment we made when we released Red Hat Enterprise Linux 8 in 2019: to release a new major edition every three years and offer more lifecycle predictability for our customers. RHEL 10, due to reach general availability in mid-2025, will be our third major release on that new schedule.