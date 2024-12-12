posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 12, 2024



Quoting: Linux 6.6.65 —

I'm announcing the release of the 6.6.65 kernel.

This release only fixes a build regression for openrisc, and a runtime regression for domU guests. If you don't have problems with them, no need to upgrade.

The updated 6.6.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-6.6.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...

thanks,

greg k-h