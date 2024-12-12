posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 12, 2024



Quoting: Miracle-WM 0.4 Enhances i3-IPC Support for Better Integration —

Miracle-WM, a new Wayland compositor featuring a tiling window manager at its core, rooted in the foundations of Ubuntu’s Mir display server, has just rolled out its latest version, 0.4.

The most prominent addition in the new release is its expanded i3-IPC support. Although a few features, such as marks or window selection, are still on the roadmap, this new release already covers most i3 IPC requests and commands.

As a result, applications relying on i3 IPC—like Waybar and other nwg-shell components—will now integrate more naturally with Miracle-WM, allowing users to enjoy a more seamless and intuitive desktop experience.