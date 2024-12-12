Proton 9.0-4: New Games Supported, Bug Fixes for AMD and NVIDIA GPUs

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 12, 2024



Nearly three months after its previous 9.0-3 release, Proton 9.0-4 is here, bringing smoother gameplay, expanded support for new titles, and many essential bug fixes.

For the unfamiliar, Proton is a specialized version of Wine (developed by Valve) designed and tuned for gaming that allows you to play Windows titles on Linux through Steam. It’s part of Steam Play, meaning you can access an increasing number of Windows-only titles on your Linux machine. Now, back to the topic.

The new release now enables a wide range of games to run seamlessly right out of the box. Titles as diverse as APB Reloaded, Conqueror’s Blade, Cube Hero Odyssey, Disgaea 4 Complete+, and Hard Chip Demo have all joined the ranks of Proton’s “now playable” list.