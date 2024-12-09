GNOME 46.7 Improves Accessibility of Quick Settings’ Keyboard Backlight Toggle

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 09, 2024



GNOME 46.7 is here one and a half months after GNOME 46.6 to improve the accessibility of the keyboard backlight toggle in Quick Settings, default to GPUs with built-in panels connected as the primary GPU, and default to high thread instead of real-time priority for the Kernel Mode Setting (KMS) thread.

This release also ensures frame events are sent for cursor surfaces, allows BGRX8888 format on Big Endian systems, fixes graphical artifacts in partially-rounded buttons in GNOME Shell, fixes touchscreen drag-and-drop on Wayland, fixes cursor glitches when using virtual monitors, and fixes cursor updating immediately after window drag.

