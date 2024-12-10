Tux Machines

AAEON Introduces the UP Xtreme i14 Edge, Its First Meteor Lake-Powered Mini PC

AAEON has unveiled the UP Xtreme i14 Edge, a compact fanless Mini PC powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, Intel Arc graphics, and up to 64GB of LPDDR5 memory. Designed for tasks such as computer vision and AI-driven security, it offers significant improvements in memory, graphics, and display capabilities compared to its predecessor.

Hydroponic Automation Board with Raspberry Pi Zero 2 and STM32 Processor

The RootMaster is a hydroponic automation platform designed to provide precise control over water, and environmental conditions. Designed for developers and enthusiasts, it includes onboard sensors, CAN support, and outputs for controlling up to three pumps and additional peripherals.

ASUS J6412I-EM-A Mini ITX Motherboard Featuring Intel J6412 Quad Core Processor

ASUS recently featured the J6412I-EM-A, a Mini ITX motherboard designed for embedded industrial applications. It features dual GbE ports, multiple display options, and extended storage capabilities to address diverse operational requirements.

Today in Techrights

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 10, 2024

Windswept Umbrella

Updated This Past Day

  1. Expose Corrupt Insurance Companies, Don't Kill People
    Murder gives them sympathy, makes the raiders seem like the victims
  2. [Meme] Write Code, Not Social Control Media
    don't forget to 'like'
  3. In Memory of Mike Magee (1949-2024) and Our Best Wishes to The Register, Which He Founded in the 1990s
    Months have passed since Magee died

  4. EPO Salaries Reduced: EPO's “Sustainability” Clause "Cuts the Average Overall Adjustment for Staff by –41,8%."
    What does this all mean for staff?
  5. Google is Nuking Remaining Invidious Instances Again, Hoping to Force Everyone to Use Proprietary Spyware With DRM
    This issue started a few hours ago
  6. Microsoft's Grip on Armenia is Slipping, According to New Data From statCounter
    Notice what happened to Windows - an all-time low
  7. [Meme] Sloppy Plagiarism Full of Errors, Lacking Actual Comprehension
    LLMs are not "AI"
  8. More LLM Spam/Slop About LLM Spam/Slop
    This is what the Web will become unless we expose those who contribute to the problem
  9. Reforming Versus Rebooting Versus Destroying Institutions
    At the moment we strive to expose the truth or shine light on pertinent facts
  10. Microsoft's Windows is Pretty Much Dead in Haiti
    Android has eaten Microsoft's lunch, Microsoft can't even eat crow
  11. [Teaser] EPO Management Thinks Inflation in Europe is 0.2% Per Annum
    Taming inflation by entirely ignoring it is like wrongly assuming that climate change (caused by human activity) can be overcome by not studying the effect of 8+ billion humans on this finite planet
  12. Corporate Media Will Be Discarded and Eventually Die If It Keeps Doing "Bill Gates Sez" (or Similar) Pieces Instead of Journalism
    "Superintelligence" does not even mean anything!
  13. This Week We Focus Again on European Patent Office (EPO) Scandals
    Nothing can stop us, not even a party or SLAPP
  14. Links 09/12/2024: Health Care Anger and Power Vacuum in Syria
    Links for the day
  15. Links 09/12/2024: Burned, Uncertain Future, and Failure
    Links for the day
  16. Links 09/12/2024: UnitedHealthcare C.E.O.'s Killer Still Unknown, Syrian Regime Change Completed
    Links for the day
  17. Microsoft: Target the Young (Get 'Em While They're Young)
    Then they say Free software advocates are "extremists" and "rude"...
  18. As of December 8th (23 Days Remaining), the FSF (Free Software Foundation, Inc.) Already a Third of the Way Toward Ambitious Funding Goal
    FSF's memberships (or donations) drive is going a lot better than we anticipated
  19. Why Mike Magee Created and Was Involved in So Many News Sites About Technology
    British legend
  20. Tunisia is Android, Windows is Waning There
    Windows was measured below 20% in Tunisia
  21. [Meme] Jeff Bezos Working From Home
    "B**** please, publish articles in Washington Post about how working from home sucks"
  22. 'Remote' (From Home) Tech Workers Are More Productive for a Lot of Reasons
    The Bezos-owned media should disclose its conflict of interest here
    GNU/Linux news for the past day
  24. IRC Proceedings: Sunday, December 08, 2024
    IRC logs for Sunday, December 08, 2024
  25. No Wonder Microsoft's LinkedIn and Github Have So Many Layoffs, Permanent Office Closures
    Traffic down, losses, probably never going to profit
OBS Studio 31 Debuts With New NVIDIA Blur Features
AAEON Introduces the UP Xtreme i14 Edge, Its First Meteor Lake-Powered Mini PC
The UP Xtreme i14 Edge is available as a computing kit with Ubuntu 24.04 preinstalled and validated under Ubuntu Pro
 
GNOME 46.7 Improves Accessibility of Quick Settings’ Keyboard Backlight Toggle
The GNOME Project released today GNOME 46.7 as the seventh maintenance update to the GNOME 46 desktop environment series with various bug fixes, updated translations, and other changes.
Security Leftovers
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
Web Related, FOSS Focus
Paul Wise's Debian/FLOSS Activities and Paulo Henrique de Lima Santana on MiniDebConf Toulouse 2024
Open Hardware/Modding: Seeed Studio, Raspberry Digital Signage 21.0, and More
Programming Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order, Linux Out Loud, and Open Source Security Podcast
today's howtos
Raspberry Pi 500 Computer Launches with the Official Raspberry Pi Monitor
The Raspberry Pi Foundation announced today the launch of the Raspberry Pi 500 computer, powered by the Raspberry Pi 5 single-board computer, alongside the Raspberry Pi Monitor.
Android Leftovers
If Gboard is the best Android keyboard, why do I like this alternative so much
PostgreSQL: pgtt-rsl v2.0, pgBadger 13.0, Flyway Community Drift Check released
Raspberry Pi 500
Canonical Killing Off Ubuntu Forums and Moving to "Support and Help Section of Ubuntu Discourse"
Linux 6.13-rc2
6 Tips for Using Linux Without Touching the Command Line
GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers
CISA and Windows TCO
Programming Leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: GNU-like Mobile Linux, Raspberry Pi Zero 2, Cheap FPGA PCIe Development, and More
Best Free and Open Source Software
Review: Oreon 9.3 / Lime R2
New Videos and Audiocasts/Shows
Turning 20.5 Tomorrow [original]
The pens or writers of Free software cannot be stopped. The attacks on them merely reaffirm the importance of they work they do.
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: December 8th, 2024
The 217th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on December 8th, 2024.
today's howtos
Games: 'Fremont' SteamOS (ArchLinux) Device and ‘Marvel Rivals’ Plays Great On Steam Deck
KDE: Plasma Wayland Protocols 1.15.0 and KPhotoAlbum 6.0.0
Scrcpy 3.0 Added Virtual Android Display & Official GNU/Linux Package
Scrcpy, the popular free open-source Android screen mirroring and controlling app, released version 3.0 then 3.0.1 and 3.0.2 with quick fixes few days ago
Debian Picks and News
Some Debian picks
GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers
Fedora Infrastructure and Fedora 41 Templates for Qubes OS 4.2
Devices/Embedded: RISC-V and More
Thunderbird Turned 20, Happy Birthday!
Twenty years ago, Thunderbird v1.0 took flight
Programming Leftovers
today's howtos
Manjaro 24.2 “Yonada” Released, Here’s What’s New
Powered by Linux kernel 6.12, Manjaro 24.2 "Yonada" is now available for download with GNOME 47, Plasma 6.2, and XFCE 4.18
This Week in KDE Apps: Gear 24.12.0 incoming
Welcome to a new issue of "This Week in KDE Apps"! Every week we cover as much as possible of what's happening in the world of KDE apps
Arch Linux: Installing and Switching Between Multiple Kernels
Learn how to unlock Arch's full potential by installing and switching between different Linux kernels with our guide
Security and Windows TCO
reComputer R1113-10 industrial IoT gateway offers isolated RS485, RS232, DI, DO, and dual Gigabit Ethernet
Xubuntu Development Update December 2024
As the holiday season enters full swing, Xubuntu 25.04 is off to a quiet start
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Hackaday Podcast, and Canonical
These 12 systemctl Commands Will Let You Take Control of Linux systemd Services
The systemctl command has some frequently overlooked functionality
today's howtos
Games: ‘Indiana Jones And The Great Circle’ Run On Steam Deck, Retro, and Cheating Allegations
Free and Open Source Software
Filippo Valsorda's "frood" Is a Hoopy Immutable NAS Running Entirely From an Initial RAM Filesystem - Hackster.io
From guaranteed boot-up to easy A/B testing, there's a lot to recommend this Alpine Linux-based rootfs-free setup.
Security Leftovers
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
today's howtos
Latest From Red Hat
Open Hardware: On Raspberry Pi and Arduino
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software: Mozilla Lacks Direction, More FOSS Leftovers
GitLab Co-founder and CEO is Out and Other Programming News
