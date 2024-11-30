SUSE/OpenSUSE/Tumbleweed Leftovers

Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,

After hackweek, we see a bunch of nifty changes coming our way. I have not seen everything by far, but there is at least a replacement for openSUSE-welcome planned on the GNOME Desktop (a variant of GNOME Tour), Lubos has just announced a new migration tool and there will certainly be many more things popping up in the next few days/weeks. During the last week, we have managed to deliver six snapshots (1121, 1122, 1124, 1125, 1126, and 1127)

The most relevant changes delivered are: