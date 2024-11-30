SUSE/OpenSUSE/Tumbleweed Leftovers
OpenSUSE ☛ Tumbleweed Monthly Update - November 2024
As always, remember to roll back using snapper if any issues arise.
OpenSUSE ☛ Upgrading to Leap Micro 6.1 Beta with opensuse-migration-tool
We’re introducing a new migration tool with Leap Micro 6.1 which should hopefully ease future upgrades to a Leap Micro releases, specifically new major versions. Let’s have a look at how to deploy it from git on older Leap Micro releases as well as how to install it on Leap Micro 6.1 Beta.
Dominique Leuenberger ☛ Tumbleweed – Review of the week 2024/48
Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,
After hackweek, we see a bunch of nifty changes coming our way. I have not seen everything by far, but there is at least a replacement for openSUSE-welcome planned on the GNOME Desktop (a variant of GNOME Tour), Lubos has just announced a new migration tool and there will certainly be many more things popping up in the next few days/weeks. During the last week, we have managed to deliver six snapshots (1121, 1122, 1124, 1125, 1126, and 1127)
The most relevant changes delivered are:
stalld: unpatched fixed temporary file use and other issues
ID Root ☛ How To Install Adminer on openSUSE
In the world of database management, having a reliable and efficient tool is crucial for developers and system administrators alike. Adminer, a lightweight yet powerful database management tool, has gained popularity among users of various operating systems, including openSUSE.