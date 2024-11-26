posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 26, 2024



Quoting: 5 ways to get the best Linux support, no matter your skill level | ZDNET —

When I first started using Linux back in the late '90s, there wasn't much in the way of help. I remember using ICQ chat in a room geared toward Linux and meeting someone willing to give me a hand. Had it not been for that gentleman, I'm not 100% sure I would have continued using Linux.

That same method of finding support still exists, but most likely not via one of those old-school chat rooms. Fortunately, there are plenty of ways anyone can get help with Linux, no matter your skill level.

Let's dive in and see what's what.