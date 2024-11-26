Games: Proton Experimental, Star Fox 64, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core teaser trailer has me excited for more rock and stone
Deep Rock Galactic is a truly excellent online co-op game, one of the best in fact. Deep Rock Galactic: Rogue Core takes all the cool bits of it and turns it into a rogue-lite.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton Experimental for Steam Deck / Linux fixes Disgaea 4 Complete+, Final Fantasy XIV and various other games
Valve have updated Proton Experimental, the testing-ground for new features and fixes for their Windows compatibility layer for Steam Deck and Desktop Linux. Here's what's new for November 25th.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Unrailed 2: Back on Track gets Steam Deck Verified
Good news for track building on the go, Unrailed 2: Back on Track is now Steam Deck Verified even though it's not finished yet. It only released into Early Access on November 7th, and they plan around 1 year until it's done.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Star Fox 64 is getting a Native PC port from the devs of Ocarina Of Time and Zelda Majoras Mask ports
The Harbour Masters community of developers who are behind the PC ports of Ocarina Of Time and Zelda Majoras Mask have revealed a Star Fox 64 Native PC port is coming.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Death has a cute little pig companion in action-adventure Spindle - check out the new trailer
Spindle looks quite sweet, and one I haven't heard anything about for a while after its successful crowdfunding campaign back in 2021. But there's a new trailer to show it off.
GamingOnLinux ☛ ScummVM 2.9.0 for retro gaming is approaching and in need of testing
The ScummVM project is readying up another release, with the developers issuing a call for testing on ScummVM 2.9.0.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Medal of Honor: Allied Assault open source remake gets a first Beta release
The day has arrived! Medal of Honor: Allied Assault including the Spearhead and Breakthrough expansions can be played easily on modern systems, with various enhancements thanks to the OpenMoHAA project.
GamingOnLinux ☛ UnderworldGodot is an engine recreation of Ultima Underworld 1 & 2 in Godot Engine
Taking over from the original Unity-based project, UnderworldGodot is an engine recreation of Ultima Underworld and Ultima Underworld 2 in the Godot Engine. Great for preservation of some classics.
GamingOnLinux ☛ JSAUX released their first White 6-in-1 Docking Station for handhelds like Steam Deck
JSAUX have released another Docking Station, this time it's White and it does look rather nice. A good match for the recent Steam Deck OLED: Limited Edition White launch.