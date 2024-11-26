KDE Plasma 6.2.4 Re-Enables HDR Mode for Users on NVIDIA 565 and Linux 6.11

posted by Marius Nestor on Nov 26, 2024



One of the most interesting changes in KDE Plasma 6.2.4 is support for enabling the HDR mode on GNU/Linux distributions using the NVIDIA 565.57.1 (beta) or later graphics driver for NVIDIA GPU users and Linux kernel 6.11 or later for Intel GPU users. Using previous versions of the NVIDIA graphics driver and Linux kernel results in an unstable HDR experience.

KDE Plasma 6.2.4 also improves the Plasma System Monitor app and the System Monitor widget by addressing some visual issues with the loading screen and the pie chart style and fixing the ability to save a customized System Monitor widget as a new preset, as well as the Brightness and Color widget by enabling middle-clicking when using the Night Light feature and adding the ability to sync the screen brightness to all of your Brightness and Color widgets.

