Games: Wine, Steam Deck, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Microsoft donates the Mono Project to the Wine team
Well, this is surprising isn't it? Microsoft are handing over the Mono Project to the Wine developers with a thank you note.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Battlefield 1 gets EA anticheat in September - will be left broken on Steam Deck / Linux
Here we go once again, EA are about to completely break another game on Steam Deck and Desktop Linux and this time it's Battlefield 1. Originally released back in 2016, it still sees some pretty good player numbers on Steam hitting a concurrent player peak of 15,117 in the last 24 hours.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Black Myth: Wukong shows very clearly Valve are selling a lot of Steam Decks
Valve don't exactly like to give out sales numbers, so we often have to make educated guesses but sometimes with huge hits like Black Myth: Wukong, it gives us a slightly clearer idea on how the Steam Deck is actually selling.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Judero is a strikingly odd looking stop-motion styled action-adventure
Set to arrive on September 16, Judero is just something you have to see. An action/ adventure game inspired by the rich folk history of the Scottish Borders but it's really the style and animation that's really something.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Neva from the GRIS devs looks gorgeous, it's Steam Deck Verified and releases October 15
Nomada Studio are back. After releasing GRIS in 2018 to Overwhelmingly Positive reviews, their next game is Neva and it also looks bloody gorgeous.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Cozy mining adventure Core Keeper 1.0 is officially out now
Core Keeper is a lovely cozy underground mining adventure game from developer Pugstorm, that impressed me a lot during Early Access and now it's hit the big 1.0. It has Native Linux support and is Steam Deck Verified!
GamingOnLinux ☛ The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria arrives on Steam with Steam Deck support
The Dwarves dug deep and broke out of the Epic Games Store, as The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria has released on Steam. Originally released back in October 2023 as an Epic Exclusive.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Wii U emulator Cemu 2.1 out now with AppImage and Flatpak support for Linux
After going open source back in mid 2022, the Wii U emulator Cemu started providing experimental builds with Linux support and now it's out proper with the new Cemu 2.1 release.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Resident Evil 2 makes a return to GOG with lots of improvements
After re-releasing the first Resident Evil, GOG have now done the same for Resident Evil 2, getting a load of improvements in along the way. They haven't yet given a date on when Resident Evil 3 will land other than "soon" but that will also come with similar improvements.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Deadlock from Valve may need this quick-fix on Linux
Depending on your Linux distribution, you may need a small fix to get Valve's new game Deadlock to work properly. So here's what you need to know. Currently the game does not have a Native Linux version, so you need to run it with Proton and it runs pretty well. It's also invite-only, so find a friend somewhere to invite you.