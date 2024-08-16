posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 16, 2024



Quoting: Why I should be running Debian unstable right now - anarcat —

So a common theme on the Internet about Debian is so old. And right, I am getting close to the stage that I feel a little laggy: I am using a bunch of backports for packages I need, and I'm missing a bunch of other packages that just landed in unstable and didn't make it to backports for various reasons.

I disagree that "old" is a bad thing: we definitely run Debian stable on a fleet of about 100 servers and can barely keep up, I would make it older. And "old" is a good thing: (port) wine and (any) beer needs time to age properly, and so do humans, although some humans never seem to grow old enough to find wisdom.

But at this point, on my laptop, I am feeling like I'm missing out. This page, therefore, is an evolving document that is a twist on the classic NewIn game. Last time I played seems to be #newinwheezy (2013!), so really, I'm due for an update. (To be fair to myself, I do keep tabs on upgrades quite well at home and work, which do have their share of "new in", just after the fact.)