posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 09, 2024



Quoting: WINE shortcuts in Plasma menu are broken - How to fix —

All right. This is a somewhat niche, convoluted topic. Let me start with some background information. A couple of years ago, I started a journey of trying to migrate away from Windows. To that end, I'm using a laptop, one Slimbook Titan, as my experiment platform. I'm trying to do everything I want or need on it, in an attempt to fully mirror the Windows experience. Part of that setup includes using excellent-but-Windows-only software running through WINE. By and large, this has been a rather successful experiment so far.

However, I did encounter a rather weird snag. During the setup and configuration of SketchUp Make, which I use for 3D modeling, I somehow managed to "bork" the WINE-specific system menu and task manager launchers in my Plasma desktop. They no longer work. The program runs great, but it can only be really invoked on the command line. The usual GUI-driven tools simply fail, quietly. In this article, I will show you how you can fix orphaned WINE system menu entries (probably due to multiple WINE version installations), and create custom launchers that will always work. Let us commence, then.