Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 28th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 6.11 Release Candidate

It’s been two weeks since the merge window for Linux kernel 6.11 opened, on the same day Linux kernel 6.10 was released, so it’s time to test drive the RC (Release Candidate) versions, the first being available for download right now from Linus Torvalds’ git tree here or the kernel.org website.

Vanilla OS 2 “Orchid” Released with Hybrid Debian Base, Here’s What’s New

Completely rewritten using OCI (Open Container Initiative) images and powered by Linux kernel 6.9, Vanilla OS 2 “Orchid” features a pure GNOME 46 desktop and includes a hybrid Debian base as the system has been transitioned from Ubuntu to a mix of Debian packages and Vib modules, which should offer users increased flexibility and control over updates and configuration.

You Can Now Upgrade Your Linux Mint 21.3 PC to Linux Mint 22, Here’s How

Released earlier this week, Linux Mint 22 “Wilma” is the latest stable version of the popular Linux Mint distribution featuring the Cinnamon 6.2 desktop environment, up-to-date packages from the Ubuntu 24.04 LTS “Noble Numbat” repositories, and a newer kernel, namely Linux 6.8, for better hardware support.

W55RP20-EVB-PICO: Integrating W5500 TCP/IP Controller and RP2040

The W55RP20-EVB-Pico evaluation board combines the W55RP20 MCU with the W5500 wired TCP/IP controller and the RP2040 from the Raspberry Pi Pico. This allows it to support both Raspberry Pi Pico functionalities and Ethernet capabilities.

Debian-Based eLxr Distribution Announced for Edge Deployments
Open source eLxr offers a seamless operating environment for edge-to-cloud deployments
Let's not celebrate CrowdStrike -- let's point to a better way
If you read the news, went to work, or boarded a plane in the last few days
Vanilla OS 2 Orchid is a Smashing Linux Distro Release
Are you ready to try something different? Vanilla OS 2 offers exactly that
OpenSUSE Aeon Desktop Enhances Security With Full Disk Encryption
Full Disk Encryption Comes to Aeon Desktop
Wine 9.14 Released
The Wine development release 9.14 is now available
Google starts rolling out Android Cross-device services - PhoneArena
Linux Mint 22 – subtle but desirable improvements to an already powerful operating system
Linux Mint is not known for continuously releasing many gadgets and a plethora of new internal and visual changes
 
LattePanda Mu Intel N100 SoM and carrier board review – Part 2: Ubuntu 24.04
We’ve now had time to test the LattePanda Mu Intel N100 board with Ubuntu 24.04 to see how it performs in Linux with the following tests
GNU Taler v0.12 released
Our work is co-funded by the European Commissions and the Swiss State Secretariat for Education, Research and Innovation (SERI)
Polychromatic 0.9.2 Front-End for OpenRazer Released
Polychromatic 0.9.2 open-source management front-end for OpenRazer rolls out key fixes and a new OpenRazer config option
GStreamer 1.24.6 Enhances FFmpeg 7.0 Compatibility
GStreamer 1.24.6 open-source multimedia framework offers essential bug fixes & security updates
Hyprland Made Its Way to Debian’s Repositories
Hyprland tiling Wayland compositor has been accepted into Debian and is now part of its unstable repositories
DreamQuest N95 Mini PC Running Linux: Benchmarks
This is a multi-part blog looking at a DreamQuest N95 Mini PC running Linux
Top 13 Open Source Speech Recognition/TTS/STT/ Systems
This is changing, today there are a lot of open source speech tools and libraries that you can use right now
The Unintended Consequences Linux’s Wayland Adoption Will Have on BSD
Does Wayland becoming the defacto standard display server for Linux serve to marginalize BSD
This Linux distro isn't the easiest to use, but it's one of the most rewarding
NixOS isn't your typical Linux distribution
Forlinx FET3576-C Rockchip RK3576 SoM powers feature-rich OK3576-C board for AIoT applications
In terms of software, the SoM is compatible with Linux 6.1.57 and Android and supports multi-task and multi-scenario parallel processing
There are so many terminal emulators available for Linux that the choice is, frankly, bamboozling
Review: SysLinuxOS 12.4
SysLinuxOS is a Debian-based GNU/Linux distribution designed for system administrators
What I did in KDE/Plasma Mobile land in July-ish
As an exciting update, near the end of June (the 25th to be exact) I got accepted to the KDE dev team
What’s Come of Lubuntu as of its 24.04 Release?
Lubuntu 24.04 was released along with the other Ubuntu flavored back in April 2024
KDE Snaps, Kubuntu, Debian updates and “Oh no, not again..”
This week our family suffered another loss with my brother in-law
GNU/Linux Now at 16.2% in India (Desktops and Laptops) [original]
This means that Windows is quickly losing its "monopoly-like" status
Android 15 Beta 4 update released, One UI 7.0 Beta could release soon
Review of Pironman 5 mini PC case for the Raspberry Pi 5 SBC
SunFounder has sent me a review sample of the Pironman 5 tower PC case for the Raspberry Pi 5
Funtoo Linux Project Being Discontinued?
Funtoo Linux to end? Founder Daniel Robbins announces the project's closure in August
The uncertain possible futures of Unix graphical desktops
inux is the primary target of KDE and especially Gnome, so Wayland being the future on Linux has gotten developers for Gnome to start moving toward a Wayland-only vision
OPNsense 24.7 Released with Enhanced Security and Performance
OPNsense 24.7 'Thriving Tiger' open-source firewall and routing platform rolls out powered by FreeBSD 14.1
Zulip 9.0 Team Collaboration Chat Rolls Out New Features
Zulip Server 9.0, a free and open-source Microsoft Teams alternative, brings streamlined navigation, updated channels, and faster messaging
Konsole 24.12.0 Introduces Automatic Session Output Saving Feature
For developers, system administrators, and command-line enthusiasts, Konsole has always been a reliable terminal emulator within the KDE ecosystem
New Plasma Icons: A Visual Design Update
Hey everyone! Finally a video update after 3 months of work
Triaging your own project’s Bugzilla tickets
I’ve been beating the bug triage drum for a number of years
Stable kernels: Linux 6.10.2, Linux 6.9.12, Linux 6.6.43, Linux 6.1.102, Linux 5.15.164, Linux 5.10.223, Linux 5.4.281, and Linux 4.19.319
I'm announcing the release of the 6.10.2 kernel
Windows TCO: ClownStrike Circus Not Over Yet, North Korea Takes Advantage of Windows Holes
some ongoing chaos
What happened to the CentOS Forums
If you try to go to the CentOS Forums, you will instead be directed to the status page
Linux Mint 22: A Look at the Best New Features
Learn about the best new features of Linux Mint 22, "Wilma".
Editor of OSNews calls for the murder of a Conservative, Jewish Tech Journalist
Leftist Extremist OSNews says Lunduke is "Nazi" who must "die".
Tux Machines Sped Up a Bit [original]
To some people, 3 seconds feels like eternity
VirtualBox 7.1 Promises Wayland Support for Clipboard Sharing on Linux
Oracle released today the beta version of the upcoming VirtualBox 7.1 open-source and cross-platform virtualization software for public testing, a major update that promises exciting new features and improvements.
Linux Mint 22 “Wilma” Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
Linux Mint 22 is now available for download as the latest stable release of this popular Ubuntu-based operating system for the masses featuring the Cinnamon, Xfce, and MATE desktop environments.