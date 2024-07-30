Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers

It might be monthly at this stage, but the intent is there for this to be a weekly occurrence. Soon, soon…

Read on to get some information about stuff’n’things around the Fedora project!

Flock to Fedora is right around the corner! It takes place in Rochester, NY, USA from Wednesday August 7th – Saturday August 1 0th. If you are attending, please keep an eye on the Flock Announcements matrix channel to keep up to date on any news and changes ahead of the conference. Our schedule has also been updated to make sure you take a look and plan your trip or viewing accordingly‚ Sessions will be available to view live on Wednesday & Thursday, make sure you join the matrix channel to watch via youtube. Live Q&A will unfortunately not be possible from the matrix room and workshops happening on Friday & Saturday will not be streamed