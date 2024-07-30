Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
-
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Operations Architect Weekly
It might be monthly at this stage, but the intent is there for this to be a weekly occurrence. Soon, soon…
Read on to get some information about stuff’n’things around the Fedora project!
[...]
Flock to Fedora is right around the corner! It takes place in Rochester, NY, USA from Wednesday August 7th – Saturday August 1 0th. If you are attending, please keep an eye on the Flock Announcements matrix channel to keep up to date on any news and changes ahead of the conference. Our schedule has also been updated to make sure you take a look and plan your trip or viewing accordingly‚ Sessions will be available to view live on Wednesday & Thursday, make sure you join the matrix channel to watch via youtube. Live Q&A will unfortunately not be possible from the matrix room and workshops happening on Friday & Saturday will not be streamed
-
Fedora Project ☛ Discover the Future of Fedora at Flock 2024!
Calling all Fedora fans! Flock to Fedora 2024 is almost here, and it’s going to be epic. We’re heading to Rochester, New York from August 7th to 10th for four days packed with everything you love about open source.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization: FAQs from the field
Discussions about OpenShift Virtualization generally follow a common pattern where users ask numerous questions after watching a high level overview. Once these questions are answered, they tend to spend more time learning about OpenShift Virtualization and often want to see it in action through demos and hands-on workshops.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Introducing: oc adm update status
Updating clusters can be complex. When there's a problem, you have to determine which alerts are unimportant, which logs to focus on, and work to pinpoint the real issue behind the issue. To make the update process smoother and more transparent, the Red Hat OpenShift team has developed a new tool: oc adm update status. This new command helps you obtain detailed information about the state of your cluster during an update. And the functionality, initially available in the oc command-line tool, is set to evolve into a full-fledged API provided by the cluster itself.
-
Red Hat Official ☛ Introducing partner program updates: A new era for the Red Hat ecosystem
With the rise of industry trends in areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), virtualization and more, the need for coordinated cross-collaboration across multiple technology vendors and solution providers is imperative. At Red Hat, we have been paying close attention to how these market dynamics are impacting partners and customers in order to better understand how we can help implement an ecosystem-driven approach to IT modernization.