Ruben Schade ☛ rsync with a different SSH port
This is handy for one-off transfers where the host doesn’t warrant an inclusion in your ~/.ssh/config file.
Ruben Schade ☛ Performance issues from Europe
I’ve never used a CDN, partly because this blog has always been a scrappy place to experiment, and also because the world doesn’t need another site that goes down when CloudFlare does. This also means it’s on to me to figure out.
University of Toronto ☛ Our giant login server: solving resource problems with brute force
One of the moderately peculiar aspects of our environment is that we still have general Unix multiuser systems that people with accounts can log in to and do stuff on. As part of this we have some general purpose login servers, and in particular we have one that's always been the most popular, partly because it was what you got when you did 'ssh cs.toronto.edu'. For years and years we had a succession of load and usage issues on this server, where someone would log in and start doing something that was CPU or memory intensive, hammering the machine for everyone on it (which was generally a lot of people, and so this could be pretty visible). We spent a non-trivial amount of time keeping an eye on the machine's load, sending email to people, terminating people's heavy-duty processes, and in a few cases having to block logins from specific people until they paid attention to their email.
Make Tech Easier ☛ How to Convert WebM Videos to Any Format in Linux
While WebM is a great format for web video, there may be times when you need to convert WebM to other formats. Let's explore various methods to do so.