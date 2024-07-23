One of the moderately peculiar aspects of our environment is that we still have general Unix multiuser systems that people with accounts can log in to and do stuff on. As part of this we have some general purpose login servers, and in particular we have one that's always been the most popular, partly because it was what you got when you did 'ssh cs.toronto.edu'. For years and years we had a succession of load and usage issues on this server, where someone would log in and start doing something that was CPU or memory intensive, hammering the machine for everyone on it (which was generally a lot of people, and so this could be pretty visible). We spent a non-trivial amount of time keeping an eye on the machine's load, sending email to people, terminating people's heavy-duty processes, and in a few cases having to block logins from specific people until they paid attention to their email.