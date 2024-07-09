posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 09, 2024



Quoting: EasyOS 6.0 “Scarthgap” Review: Surprisingly Good Release —

A new major release of the lightweight Linux distribution EasyOS 6.0 “Scarthgap” is now available for general use (with a point release). I did a quick rundown and here’s what I found.

EasyOS is an experimental and standalone Linux distribution, comes from a small team of devs and contributors. It is one of the best lightweight distributions which is a complete system that runs from a USB stick with a persistent file system.

This recent release, version 6.0 was in the development for quite some time, and it is an impressive one. Let’s find out the new features and checkout the performance.