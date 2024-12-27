Windows TCO: Windows Botnet Ransomware
-
India Times ☛ Japan Airlines cyberattack: Japan Airlines hit by cyberattack, causing some delays to its flights
"Sales for both domestic and international flights departing today have been suspended. We apologize for any inconvenience caused," the post said.
Earlier Thursday, a JAL spokeswoman told AFP the company had been subjected to a cyberattack, warning that there was a "a possibility that delays and cancellations may occur".
-
VOA News ☛ Japan Airlines suffers delays after carrier reports cyberattack
Public broadcaster NHK said problems with the airline's baggage check-in system had caused delays at several Japanese airports but no major disruption was reported.
"We identified and addressed the cause of the issue. We are checking the system recovery status," Japan Airlines (JAL) said in a post on social media platform X.
-
Security Week ☛ Japan Airlines Was Hit by a Cyberattack, Delaying Flights During the Year-End Holiday Season
JAL said the problem started Thursday morning when the company’s network connecting internal and external systems began malfunctioning.
The airline said it was able to identify the cause as an attack intended to overwhelm the network system with massive transmissions of data. Such attacks flood a system or network with traffic until the target cannot respond or crashes.
-
Security Week ☛ Cl0p Ransomware Group to Name Over 60 Victims of Cleo Attack
Cl0p took credit for the Cleo attacks in mid-December, telling SecurityWeek at the time that they had hit “quite a lot” of targets as part of the campaign.
The ransomware gang has now published an announcement on its Tor-based website, telling victims that they are being contacted and provided access to a secret chat, as well as proof that data has been stolen from their systems.