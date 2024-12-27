Games: Updated Proton Experimental and 2024 In Board Games
GamingOnLinux ☛ Proton Experimental updated with fixes for Marvel Rivals on Steam Deck / Linux and other game improvements
Over the festive period Valve released an update to Proton Experimental bringing in more game fixes for the likes of Marvel Rivals and other games on Steam Deck and Desktop Linux. There's also an update to the open source Xalia tool, which is used for getting gamepad input in launchers. Check out my Proton beginner's guide if you're confused.
Wouter Groeneveld ☛ 2024 In Board Games
This post is the board game counterpart of the recent 2024 In Video Games end of year note. It’s been half a year since the 2024 Board Game Shelf Analysis that also included play stats, along with a promise to myself to record plays on GoardGameGEek via the BGG Catalog App. I kept that end of the bargain but lost sight of board gaming this last quarter.