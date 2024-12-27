9 Major Annoyances With Linux That Look Like a Thing of the Past in 2025
It is a breeze to use GNU/Linux in 2025 with all the major annoyances gone. And, here's why.
Do you waddle the waddle?
MYIR has introduced the MYC-LT536 SoM, powered by the Allwinner T536 quad-core Cortex-A55 processor, and designed for industrial and IoT applications. It is also supported by a compatible development board featuring dual GbE ports, NVMe PCIe support, and wireless connectivity.
The December 23, 2024 release of DietPi v9.9 introduces several enhancements, new images for additional devices, and a range of bug fixes. This update improves support for single-board computers from Orange Pi and FriendlyELEC, enhances software tools, and addresses critical issues reported by the community.
Coming just a month after Mixxx 2.4.2, which was the last update in the 2.4 series, Mixxx 2.5 is here to port the application to the latest Qt 6 open-source application framework to provide users with a more modern and stylish graphical user interface, improved performance, and enhanced compatibility on modern systems.
4MLinux 47.0 is here almost four months after 4MLinux 46.0 with support for installing the distro on virtual KVM (Kernel-based Virtual Machine) block devices (e.g. /dev/vda1, /dev/vda2, etc.), as well as support for hundreds of old image formats via RECOIL (Retro Computer Image Library) with its GIMP plugin.
It is a breeze to use GNU/Linux in 2025 with all the major annoyances gone. And, here's why.