today's howtos
University of Toronto ☛ x86 servers, ATX power supply control, and reboots, resets, and power cycles
I mentioned recently a case when power cycling an (x86) server wasn't enough to recover it, although perhaps I should have put quotes around "power cycling". The reason for the scare quotas is that I was doing this through the server's BMC, which means that what was actually happening was not clear because there are a variety of ways the BMC could be doing power control and the BMC may have done something different for what it described as a 'power cycle'. In fact, to make it less clear, this particular server's BMC offers both a "Power Cycle" and a "Power Reset" option.
Markup from Hell ☛ The underrated <dl> element
The Description List (<dl>) element is useful for many common visual design patterns, but is unfortunately underutilized.
It was originally intended to group terms with their definitions, but it's also a great fit for other content that has a key/value structure, such as product attributes or cards that have several supporting details.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Cacti on CentOS Stream 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Cacti on CentOS Stream 10. Cacti is a powerful open-source network monitoring and graphing tool that leverages the capabilities of RRDTool for data storage and visualization.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Mattermost on Fedora 41
In today’s fast-paced work environment, effective communication and collaboration tools are essential. Mattermost is an open-source messaging platform designed for team collaboration, providing features such as direct messaging, file sharing, and integrations with various tools.
ID Root ☛ How To Install VMware Workstation on CentOS Stream 10
VMware Workstation is a popular virtualization platform that enables users to create and run multiple virtual machines on a single physical computer. It’s an essential tool for developers, IT professionals, and enthusiasts who need to work with different operating systems and configurations.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nmap on CentOS Stream 10
Nmap, short for Network Mapper, is an essential tool for network administrators, security professionals, and ethical hackers. This powerful open-source utility is used for network discovery, security auditing, and vulnerability scanning.
dwaves.de ☛ GNU GNU/Linux Debian 13 (Trixie) how to set fixed ip (netplan) how to disable ipv6
Linuxiac ☛ How to Install FreshRSS with Docker: A Step-by-Step Guide
Learn how to install FreshRSS, a self-hosted RSS feed aggregator, with Docker in just a few easy steps and centralize your news feed experience.
How to Install Zabbix Agent on AlmaLinux 9 or Rocky linux
Learn how to perform the installation of Zabbix Agent on Almalinux 9, RedHat, Oracle Linux, Rocky GNU/Linux or CentOS using the command terminal to monitor network systems. Zabbix server provides a platform for monitoring server infrastructure.
How to Install ZFS on AlmaLinux 9 or Rocky GNU/Linux 9
ZFS (Zettabyte File System), which Sun Microsystem developed initially, is a robust and scalable file system known for its advanced features, such as data integrity verification, snapshot support, and efficient storage management. Many enterprises and individuals widely use the File system.