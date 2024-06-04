posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 04, 2024



Quoting: Reasons Your Linux System Needs an Antivirus - LinuxLinks —

For some reason, there’s a large number of Linux users who live under the impression that, as a Linux user, you don’t really need an antivirus system.

First of all, not a lot of people use the Linux operating system, which is why there are not a lot of viruses and malware that are designed to target these users. You see, hackers are always casting a wide net and a lower market share represents a less lucrative market.

The security model is different, and the system is more robust. For instance, in order to make significant system changes, you would have to get administrative access. In other words, there are no executed operations without user consent.

Still, the fact that you’re less likely to get a virus or malware on your device doesn’t mean that it could never happen. Moreover, it doesn’t even have to harm you but others, as well. To make the long story short, here are a few reasons your Linux system needs an antivirus.