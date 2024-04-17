Torvalds complicates his use of indentation in Linux Kconfig

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 17, 2024



Quoting:

Linux kernel supremo Linus Torvalds has made the use of indentation in kernel config files more ambiguous – intentionally to weed out inferior parsers.

Kernel 6.9-rc4, the latest release candidate for the next version of the Linux kernel, came out yesterday. Among the usual drivers and bug fixes, it contains some more tweaks for bcachefs, as well as some mitigations against the recently-uncovered Spectre-style Native Branch History Injection data leaks.

However, the change that brought the most amusement to the face of the Reg FOSS desk is a configuration file change from Linus himself, titled "Kconfig: add some hidden tabs on purpose." He switched a space indent to a tab indent to catch out poor-quality parsers.