Don't like your Linux desktop? Here's how to install an alternative
And don't forget, you're not just limited to one or two desktop environments. You can install as many as you need and switch between them on a whim. Not every desktop environment can be installed on every distribution, though, and some desktop environments might conflict with others, so make sure to install with care.
But with Linux, there's always a choice from the top down, including the desktop environment. In the past, I've used a single distribution with multiple desktop environments to choose from: GNOME, KDE Plasma, Pantheon, Enlightenment… the list goes on and on.