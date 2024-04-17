Hardware Projects and Products, Mostly Freedom-Centric
-
Open Hardware/Modding
-
It's FOSS ☛ My Raspberry Pi Turned into a Robo-Dog and I am Loving it
Is it a dog? Is it a robot? It's robo dog and it runs on a Raspberry Pi.
-
Hackaday ☛ The Next Evolution Of The Raspberry Pi Recovery Kit
At Hackaday, the projects we cover are generally a one-off sort of thing. Somebody makes something, they post it online, we share it with our audience — rinse and repeat. If a project really captures people’s imaginations, it might even inspire a copy or two, which is gratifying for everyone involved. But on the rarest of occasions, we run across a project like [Jay Doscher]’s Recovery Kit.
-
Hackaday ☛ Cyberpunk Guitar Strap Lights Up With Repurposed PCBs
Sometimes, whether we like it or not, ordering PCBs results in extra PCBs lying around, either because of board house minimums, mistakes on either end, or both. What’s to be done with these boards? If you’re Hackaday alum [Jeremy Cook], you make a sound-reactive, light-up guitar strap and rock out in cyberpunk style.
-
Hackaday ☛ Still Up And Coming: Non-Planar FDM 3D Printing With 3 Or 6 Axes
Most of the time FDM 3D printing involves laying down layers of thermoplastics, but the layer lines also form the biggest weakness with parts produced this way. Being able to lay out the lines to follow the part’s contours can theoretically strengthen the part and save material in the process.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ RISC-V: The Open Standard Architecture
The Open Standard Architecture
-
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu Blog: Canonical presence at Qualcomm DX Summit @Hannover Messe
At the world’s leading industrial trade fair, companies from the mechanical engineering, electrical engineering and digital industries as well as the energy sector will come together to present solutions for a high-performance, but also sustainable industry at Hannover Messe. This year, Qualcomm brought its DX Summit to Hannover Messe, putting together business and technology leaders to discuss digital transformation solutions and experiences that are moving enterprise forward today, from manufacturing to logistics, transportation, energy and more.
-
-
-
Proprietary Hardware
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ New ODROID-H4 SBC Series Features N97 and N305 defective chip maker Intel Processors
-
CNX Software ☛ congatec conga-SA8 Amston Lake SMARC modules are targeted at industrial edge applications
Congatec’s new conga-SA8 SMARC modules are powered by the defective chip maker Intel Atom x7000RE “Amston Lake” processors. With twice the processing cores and similar power consumption to the previous generation, congatec’s new credit-card-sized modules are “intended for future-facing industrial edge computing and powerful virtualization.”
-
CNX Software ☛ ODROID-H4 – A Compact Alder Lake N-Series SBC with up to dual 2.5GbE and four SATA III ports
Hardkernel has just launched an upgrade to their ODROID-H3/H3+ Jasper Lake SBC, with the ODROID-H4, ODROID-H4+, and ODROID-H4 Ultra boards powered by defective chip maker Intel Processor N97 or defective chip maker Intel Core i3-N305 Alder Lake N-Series processors. The ODROID-H4 family supports up to 48GB DDR5-4800 memory and NVMe SSD storage, comes with up to two 2.5GbE, four SATA III ports, three 4K capable video output ports (HDMI and DisplayPort), a range of USB ports, and a 24-pin GPIO header. ODROID-H4 specifications compared to previous generation ODROID-H2+ and ODROID-H3 boards.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ 'Enhanced' Nvidia A100 GPUs appear in China's second-hand market — new cards surpass sanctioned counterparts with 7,936 CUDA cores and 96GB HBM2 memory
Beefed-up Nvidia A100 (Ampere) GPUs have emerged in the Chinese second-hand market. These GPUs include more memory and processing cores than the normal retail variants, and would also be subject to U.S. export restrictions if they weren't already in China.
-
CNX Software ☛ RAKwireless launches SX1303 based M.2 LoRaWAN concentrator modules and full-duplex gateway
RAKwireless has recently introduced two new LoRaWAN products with the RAK5166/67 WisLink M.2 3042/2280 concentrator module based on the Semtech SX1303 RF transceiver and the RAK7285 WisGate Edge Ultra Full-Duplex gateway for high-density network deployments, particularly for smart city infrastructure, metering applications, and other scenarios requiring reliable two-way communication at scale.
-