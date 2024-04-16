Fedora / Red Hat Leftovers
-
Red Hat ☛ Patch updates on RHEL servers with Ansible Automation Platform 2.4
In today's dynamic IT landscape, efficient management of server infrastructure is paramount. Regular patching is essential for maintaining security, stability, and compliance across enterprise environments. Red Hat Enterprise GNU/Linux (RHEL) servers are widely used in business-critical operations, making timely patching a crucial task. Manual patching can be time-consuming and error-prone, especially for large server deployments. In this technical blog, we'll explore how to streamline patch updates of SELinux on RHEL servers using Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform 2.4.
-
Red Hat ☛ Red Hat build of Keycloak high availability: A simplified approach
As of Red Hat build of Keycloak 22, creating a highly available Keycloak solution can introduce operational complexity, as well as performance issues.
-
Linux Magazine ☛ XZ Gets the All-Clear
The back door xz vulnerability has been officially reverted for Fedora 40 and versions 38 and 39 were never affected.