Free Software and Programming Leftovers

Just a quick post to let everyone know that I have clicked merge on the vroom MR. Once it lands, you can test the added performance gains with ZINK_DEBUG=ioopt .

I’ll be enabling this by default in the next month or so once a new GL CTS release happens that fixes all the hundreds of broken tests which would otherwise regress. With that said, I’ve tested it on a number of games and benchmarks, and everything works as expected.

Have fun.