Free Software and Programming Leftovers
LinuxSecurity ☛ Growth in Open Source Use Among Businesses Analyzed
The open-source movement has come a long way, from its origins in the 1960s and 1970s to becoming an integral part of organizations worldwide. Recently, its adoption across various industries has increased significantly.
Programming/Development
Qt ☛ QtCS24 Sep 5-6 Save the Date!
tldr; save the date for our QtCS24 Sep 5-6 in Würzburg.Stay tuned for more information.
Hackaday ☛ Git Good, By Playing A Gamified Version Of Git
What better way to learn to use Git than a gamified interface that visualizes every change? That’s the idea behind Oh My Git! which aims to teach players all about the popular version control system that underpins so many modern software projects.
Graphics Stack
Mike Blumenkrantz: Quick Post
Just a quick post to let everyone know that I have clicked merge on the vroom MR. Once it lands, you can test the added performance gains with
ZINK_DEBUG=ioopt.
I’ll be enabling this by default in the next month or so once a new GL CTS release happens that fixes all the hundreds of broken tests which would otherwise regress. With that said, I’ve tested it on a number of games and benchmarks, and everything works as expected.
Have fun.
