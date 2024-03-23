Tux Machines

New Release: Tor Browser 13.0.13

This is an unscheduled emergency release with important security updates to Firefox for Desktop platforms. Android is unaffected.

DietPi March 2024 news (version 9.2)

Renesas RA4E1/RA6M3 Reference Kits for AI & ML Applications

Renesas Electronics has recently unveiled two development kits featuring the RA4E1 and RA6M3 32-bit microcontroller units. These new kits are specifically designed to enable easy integration of AI and ML technologies into edge and other real-time applications.

System76 Unveils New Lemur Pro Linux Laptop with Intel Core Ultra Processors

Featuring a 14-inch FullHD+ matte-finished display with 1920×1200 resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, wide view angle, 100% sRGB color range, and 72% NTSC, the new Lemur Pro laptop promises up to 14 hours of battery life without affecting your daily computing routine and weights just 2.2 lbs (1.15kg) with the battery pack.

KDE Gear 24.02.1 Improves Dolphin, Spectacle, Okular, and Other KDE Apps

KDE Gear 24.02.1 improves Dolphin’s icon to once again change with the accent color, improves the Spectacle screenshot utility to allow users to take screenshots immediately after a screen recording, and addresses a glitch with multi-line text selection in the Okular document viewer.

Security Leftovers

Watching Videos Online

Openwashing: GitLab Censorship Without Challenge, Redis, and More
Playtron aims to take on Valve’s Steam Deck with its own Linux-powered handheld OS
GNOME 46: The Best New Features
Usage of Plasma 6’s Global Themes May Pose Serious Risks
NetBSD 10.0 RC6 available!
Kubuntu 24.04 LTS Is Switching to the Calamares Installer by Default
The upcoming Kubuntu 24.04 LTS distribution is switching to Calamares as the default graphical installer and sticks to KDE Plasma 5 series.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
In Africa, in Some Countries, Windows Measured at as Low as 2% (in Some Countries Android Exceeds 90%) [original]
GNU/Linux Security Tools and Ubuntu Security Issues
The Best Web Browsers for Ubuntu
If you do a quick Google search for “best browser for Ubuntu”, you’ll get no shortage of suggestions. If you’re struggling to sort through the key differences, you’ve come to the right place.
Security Leftovers
Programming Leftovers
BSD: Beacon Awards Summary and BSD Now
Linux Graphics: "Nova" Driver for NVIDIA, wayland-protocols 1.34
today's howtos
MakuluLinux Shift 2024.03.18 Is Live
Mozilla Admits Supporting a Doxing Service and "Programmed in Rust" Under Criticism (Some Rust News)
iXsystems Confirms Ongoing Support for Both TrueNAS CORE and SCALE
Windows TCO and Integrity Risks
today's howtos
Quirky has returned!
Programming Leftovers
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, FPGAs, and Binary Enigma
Linux Kernel and Graphics News
Former CEO Leaves, Kubernetes, and Clown Computing Hype
Games: GitLab Takes Down Free Software, Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition, and More
Android Leftovers
Android 15 could fix a major annoyance with Pixel’s webcam mode
Plasma Arrives in openSUSE’s Releases
Best Free and Open Source Application
Happy Third Birthday, to the AlmaLinux OS Foundation!
FOSS and IBM Leftovers
Steam Family Sharing and New Steam Games with Native Linux Clients
Programming Leftovers
System76: Delivering Immersive Experiences with Streaming Global
Kernel: btrfs, BPF, pidfds
today's howtos
Security Leftovers
Software: Debian, Top 10 Lists, and Plattenalbum
Open Hardware: Hackintosh, RISC-V, Purple Pi, and Raspberry Pi
GNOME: Tracker, GNOME OS, and GVfs for GNOME 46
Linux Kernel 6.8 Officially Released, Here’s What’s New
Linus Torvalds announced today the release and general availability of Linux kernel 6.8, the latest stable version of the Linux kernel that introduces several new features and improvements.
Microsoft seems to be Poking its Users Again for Windows 11 Upgrade: It's Time to Use Linux!
Here are 8 Winner Wallpaper Images for Ubuntu 24.04
Firefox 125 Enters Public Beta Testing with URL Paste Suggestion, PDF Highlighting
With the Firefox 124 release out the door, Mozilla promoted today the upcoming Firefox 125 release to the beta channel for public testing, so it’s time to take a first look at the new features and improvements.
Linux Devices and Retro
Security and Authenticity Leftovers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Web
Programming Leftovers
Red Hat: OpenShift 4.15, Network Observability 1.5, and More
Android Leftovers
Qualcomm’s newest chip will supercharge budget Android phones
Immich 1.99.0 Brings Upload Indicators, Optimizations, and More
today's howtos
Games: 'yuzu' is 'Back', Stardew Valley 1.6 is Out, and More
Radxa Penta SATA HAT adds up to five SATA drives to the Raspberry Pi 5 for NAS applications
DXVK 2.3.1 Brings More Efficient Shader Code Generation on NVIDIA GPUs
DXVK 2.3.1 Vulkan-based implementation of D3D9, D3D10, and D3D11 for Linux / Wine is now available for download bringing several improvements and bug fixes for various games.
Déjà Dup – simple backup software
12 Best Free and Open Source Linux Document Management Systems
DietPi March 2024 news (version 9.2)
My top 5 user-friendly GUI backup tools for the Linux desktop (and why you need one)
today's leftovers
Programming Leftovers
Red Hat: OpenShift, Podman, and Fedora
procs: Rust Alternative to ps Command in Linux
PostgreSQL: PGConf NYC 2024, PostgreSQL JDBC 42.7.3, 42.6.2, 42.5.6, 42.4.5, 42.3.10, 42.2.29 Released
Raspberry Pi Pico's RP2040 and Raspberry Pi 5 Projects
today's howtos
TrueNAS CORE 13 is the end of the FreeBSD version
Bad news from BSD land – the oldest vendor of BSD systems is changing direction away from FreeBSD and toward Linux.
Security Leftovers
UNIX/Linux Security Leftovers
