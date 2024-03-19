Audiocasts/Shows: Linux User Space, Late Night Linux, and WordPress Briefing
Linux User Space Episode 4:15: Fox, Socks, Inbox, Knox
1:34 The GOOD Telemetry
23:33 Gnome Classic & Friends
31:16 The Incredible Immutables
44:00 A Slight Correction
50:25 A Little Backstory
59:24 mintCast, CKP, FCWN & DHD
1:02:31 So Lightweight!
1:10:23 Another Dive into Notes
1:21:48 Fix GRUB, Add Color
1:29:49 Next Time
1:31:58 Stinger
Late Night Linux – Episode 273
What pulls us away from open source and what pulls us back, a cross between Teletext and a bulletin board, a simple way to monitor precise memory usage, boilerplate code without AI, visualising plate tectonics, Tiny Core GNU/Linux is still a thing, making websites from screenshots, and more.
WordPress ☛ WP Briefing: Episode 75: WordCamp Asia 2024 Unwrapped
WordCamp Asia 2024 was a dynamic three-day celebration of collaboration, diversity, and innovation in the WordPress project. This week, Executive Director Josepha Haden Chomphosy shares her insights and experiences from the event, which featured one of the largest Contributor Days in the region, a variety of speakers, engaging panel discussions, and workshops. Josepha offers her thoughts on the latest topics being discussed within the community and forming the future of WordPress.