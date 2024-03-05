rpki-client 9.0 released

Highlights of the GStreamer 1.24 release include Vulkan H.264 and H.265 video decoders, a new unixfd plugin for efficient 1:N inter-process communication on Linux, new GstMeta for SMPTE ST-291M HANC/VANC Ancillary Data, a new W3C Media Source Extensions library, and DRM Modifier Support for dmabufs on Linux.

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.