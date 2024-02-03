As CentOS OS 7 nears end-of-life, what are the alternatives?

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 03, 2024,

updated Apr 19, 2024



Thousands of servers worldwide running the CentOS operating system, version 7, are nearing their end of life, marked as the end of June, 2024. Although the software will continue to run indefinitely, it will no longer be supported by the company that created it: Red Hat.

[...]

Until a year or two ago, CentOS was offered to the world as a byte-for-byte copy of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux Edition. Operators of mission-critical servers had a choice: pay the license fees to Red Hat for support and maintenance of their fleet of machines, real or virtual, or use CentOS and take responsibility for their own patches and updates that would ensure the best possible uptime and security of the operating system and the software that ran on it. While CentOS was free, monetarily, it came, therefore, with indirect costs: paying staff to ensure services continued without a hitch.

Many organizations also deployed CentOS in development environments to ensure that new software could be rigorously road-tested on the OS before being rolled out into production. Bug fixes, optimizations and improvements would be ‘upstreamed’ – presented to Red Hat, where developers on the RHEL flagship would pull accepted changes into the next release of the operating system.

