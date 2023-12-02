Microsoft Windows TCO (Breaches and Espionage, Sabotage)

The device breached in Pennsylvania was made by Israel-based Unitronics, according to the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. Known as a programmable logic controller, it is used across a wide spectrum of industries including water and sewage-treatment utilities, electric companies and oil and gas producers. It regulates processes including pressure, temperature and fluid flow, according to the manufacturer.

Unitronics has not responded to queries about what other facilities with its equipment may have been hacked or could be vulnerable.

Experts say many water utilities have paid insufficient attention to cybersecurity.