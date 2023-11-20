Distrobox 1.6.0 Rolls Out with Improved NVIDIA Integration

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 20, 2023



Distrobox is a tool that allows you to run Linux distributions and applications in a containerized environment inside your terminal on your existing Linux system. It utilizes Podman, Docker, or Lilipod to create containers, enabling you to run software or entire distributions.

At the same time, the created containers are closely integrated with the host system, enabling the sharing of the user’s home directory, external storage, USB devices, graphical applications, and audio.

The tool has gained popularity among Linux enthusiasts over the last few years, so let’s see what the newly released Distrobox 1.6.0 version brings to the table.

