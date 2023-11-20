Meson 1.3 Released with Improved Build Systems for Developers

posted by Arindam Giri on Nov 20, 2023



Meson 1.3 is now out with new features and enhancements. If you are a Linux developer and frequently compile projects then you should check out this release.

Meson is a Python-based build system licensed under Apache 2.0. Designed with a focus on speed, convenience, and user-friendly development, Meson replaces the traditional make utility with the Ninja toolkit by default. It is widely used by mainstream open-source projects like X.Org Server, Mesa, Lighttpd, systemd, GStreamer, Wayland, GNOME, and GTK.

Read on