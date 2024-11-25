Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
Technology: rights or responsibilities? - Part VIII
By Dr. Andy Farnell
-
GNU/Linux Reaches All-Time High in Europe (at 6%)
many in Europe chose to explore something else, something freedom-respecting
-
Techrights' Statement on Code of Censorship (CoC) and Kent Overstreet: This Was the Real Purpose of Censorship Agreements All Along
Bombing people is OK (if you sponsor the key organisations), opposing bombings is not (a CoC in a nutshell)
New
-
Patents Against Energy Sources That Reduce Pollution
this EV space (not just charging) is a patent mine field and it has long been that way
-
DARPA’s Information Innovation Office, Howard Shrobe, Values Compartmentalisation But Loses the Opportunity to Promote GNU/Linux and BSDs
All in all, he misses an opportunity
-
Wayland is an Alternative to X
the alternative to X (as in Twitter) isn't social control media but something like IRC
-
BetaNews, Desperate for Clicks, is Pushing Donald Trump Spam Created by LLMs (Slop)
Big clap to Brian Fagioli for stuffing a "tech" site with Trump spam (not the first time he uses LLMs to do this)
-
[Meme] Social Control Media Bliss
"My tree is bigger than yours"
-
Links 24/11/2024: More IMF Bailouts and Net Client Freedom
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 24/11/2024: Being a Student and Digital Downsizing
Links for the day
-
[Meme] The Most Liberal Company
"Insurrection? What insurrection?"
-
apple.com Traffic Down Over 7%, Says One Spyware Firm; Apple's Liabilities Increased Over 6% to $308,030,000,000
Apple is also about 120 billion dollars in debt
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Saturday, November 23, 2024
IRC logs for Saturday, November 23, 2024
-
[Meme] GAFAMfox
Mozilla Firefox in a state of extreme distress
-
Google Can Kill Mozilla Any Time It Wants
That gives Google far too much power over its rival... There are already many sites that refuse to work with Firefox or explicitly say Firefox isn't supported
-
Free (as in Freedom) Software Helps Tackle the Software Liability Issue, It Lets Users Exercise Greater Control Over Programs
Microsofters have been trying to ban or exclude Free software
-
In the US, Patent Laws Are Up for Sale
This problem is a lot bigger than just patents
-
ESET Finds Rootkits, Does Not Explain How They Get Installed, Media Says It Means "Previously Unknown Linux Backdoors" (Useful Distraction From CALEA and CALEA2)
FUD watch
-
Techdirt Loses Its Objectivity in Pursuit of Money
The more concerning aspects are coverage of GAFAM and Microsoft in particular
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Sunday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):