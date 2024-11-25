Programming and Development Tools
Andy Dote ☛ Print debugging: a tool among other tools | Andy Dote
The good thing about print debugging is that it is always available; it is very rare a process doesn’t have a stdout (or stderr) available, or some kind of logging system. The downside with print debugging is that it is very basic; anything more you want to do with it, such as timing data, has to be implemented.
Martijn Faassen ☛ Secret Weblog • Don't Look Down on Print Debugging
People tend to look down on print debugging as it's not using sophisticated tools at all. You're not using debuggers, fancy loggers, or profilers.
You're just using the humble print statement. Or print() function. or console.log(), or println!() or whatever your language calls it.
Rlang ☛ Pesticides
The {cartogram} package is used to generate the circles.
Rlang ☛ India
Just a joke…
Medevel ☛ docconv - Converts PDF, DOC, DOCX, XML, HTML, RTF, etc to plain text with Go
docconv is a free Go wrapper library to convert PDF, DOC, DOCX, XML, HTML, RTF, ODT, Pages documents and images (see optional dependencies below) to plain text. See go help install for details on the installation location of the installed docd executable.
Medevel ☛ Easily Convert Markdown files to HTML, LaTeX/PDF and EPUB with this Free Tool: Crowbook
Crowbook is an open-source free command-line tool designed for authors to write novels and fiction in Markdown without worrying about formatting or typography.
Medevel ☛ From PDFs to Structured XML: How GROBID Simplifies the Process
GROBID is a powerful machine-learning library designed to transform raw documents, like PDFs, into structured XML/TEI documents, with a focus on technical and scientific publications.
It started originally a hobby project in 2008, GROBID was open-sourced in 2011 and has steadily evolved as a side project ever since.
Medevel ☛ Academic Pandoc template - Professional Template for Markdown and Pandoc
Medevel ☛ Mikochi is a Self-hosted Minimal File Manager Written in Go
Mikochi is a remote file browser, for use in self-hosted servers / NAS. It allows you to browse remote folders, upload files, delete, rename, download and stream files to VLC/mpv.
It comes with a web interface powered by JavaScript/Preact, and an API built in Go/ Gin.
Medevel ☛ Laravel File Manager - Free Self-host File and Media Gallery and WebFile Manager
Laravel File Manager is a web-based file management tool designed for Laravel applications. It allows users to upload, manage, and organize files and images directly from the browser.
Steinar H Gunderson ☛ Steinar H. Gunderson: plocate 1.1.23 released
I've just released version 1.1.23 of plocate, almost a year after 1.1.22. The changes are mostly around the systemd unit this time, but perhaps more interestingly is that this is the first release where I don't have the majority of patches; in fact, I don't have any patches at all. All of them came from contributors, many of them through the “just do git push to send me a patch email” interface.
Ruben Schade ☛ No Maintenance Intended
I love that this exists. By Potch:
If you’re here, that likely means a project linked you here.
Thanks so much for being interested in that project!
Open Source is rewarding- but it can also be exhausting.
Perl / Raku
Arne Sommer ☛ Squared String with Raku - Arne Sommer
You are given a string of alphabetic characters, $chars.
Write a script to compress the string with run-length encoding, as shown in the examples.
A compressed unit can be either a single character or a count followed by a character.
Python
ID Root ☛ How To Create Map using Python
In today’s data-driven world, the ability to visualize geographical information has become increasingly important. Python, with its rich ecosystem of libraries and tools, offers powerful capabilities for creating maps and analyzing spatial data.
ID Root ☛ How To Create Donut Chart in Python
Data visualization is an essential skill for any data scientist or analyst. Among the various chart types available, donut charts stand out as an effective way to represent proportional data. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll explore how to create donut charts in Python, covering everything from basic concepts to advanced techniques.
