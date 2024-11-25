Open Hardware/Modding/Retro: GNU-like Mobile Linux, Old Amigas, and More
-
Linux On Mobile ☛ 2024-11-17 [Older] Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update (46/2024): Phosh 0.43.0, Droidian 100 and other numbers
-
Andrew Hutchings ☛ Restoration of a barn find Amiga 2000: part 1
I recently acquired an Amiga 2000 for £350 which was in an unknown state, but had many upgrades in it. There is a lot to go through with this machine, so I’m going to break this up into multiple parts. For the first part, I’ll see if I can get the motherboard working.
-
Andrew Hutchings ☛ Two special Amiga 4000s: Repairing Jops
Last time I worked on Jops, I left myself a lot of work to do. This weekend I picked it up again to work on. So, here is the update!
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Ubitium announces development of 'universal' processor that combines CPU, GPU, DSP, and FPGA functionalities – RISC-V powered chip slated to arrive in two years
“Our Universal Processor does it all – CPU, GPU, DSP, FPGA – in one chip, one architecture. This isn’t an incremental improvement. It is a paradigm shift. This is the processor architecture the AI era demands,” Ubitium CEO Hyun Shin Cho says.
-
Stargirl Flowers ☛ Prusa has learned nothing
In other respects, it's a massive disappointment as it marks the death of Prusa's open hardware and fundamentally misses why Prusa has struggled to compete in the consumer 3D printing space.