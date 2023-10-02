Mission Center: A Sleek System Monitoring App for Linux
What if, one day, you find that your system is sluggish, and the default system monitor app of your distro is not helpful?
I understand that it can be very annoying when you are trying to figure out what pesky process is causing your system to slow down, and the system monitor cannot help.
With this first look, I have just the thing for you. It is a system monitor for Linux called 'Mission Center' that aims to provide some really useful functionality.
Allow me to take you through it, and show you what it can do, and what it can't.