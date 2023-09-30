Tor Browser Releases and a Personal Story
THE Tor Browser has a new test build [1] and bugfix release [2]. I complained about it some weeks ago because Rianne and I had been harassed via anonymous networks. Crimes were being committed against us and we opened police complaints (still open). We had reasons to suspect that misuse of the Tor Project could be traced back to existing or former Tor staff.
After some back-and-forth'ing we mostly got the matter resolved. Either way, be sure to update to the latest version because the 'modern' browsers are full of holes. █
New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 13.0a6 (Android, Windows, macOS, Linux)
Tor Browser 13.0a6 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.
This release backports important security fixes from Firefox 115.3.1. There were no Android-specific security backports from Firefox 115.3.0.
New Release: Tor Browser 12.5.6
Tor Browser 12.5.6 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.
This release backports important security updates from Firefox 115.3.1.0esr.