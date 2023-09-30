Games: FidelityFX, 4x, Moonstone Island, and Humble Bundle
-
AMD FSR 3 arrived today in two games - source code later
AMD today announced that FidelityFX Super Resolution 3 (FSR 3) is now available in two games: Forspoken and Immortals of Aveum but the source code isn't up yet.
-
Historical 4x strategy game Old World gets an Egyptian-themed DLC on October 4
The third DLC for Old World, a 4x strategy game that came to Steam with Linux support last year (after being Epic exclusive) is getting an Egyptian-themed DLC on October 4th going through 400 years of Egyptian history with a new narrative campaign. I was rather impressed with it when I checked it out originally.
-
Creature-collecting life-sim Moonstone Island is out now
With a curious blend of deck-building, creature-collecting and a little sprinkle of a life-sim, Moonstone Island is a colourful and very inviting game to add to your collection. It comes with full Native Linux support and it is Steam Deck Verified. Note: key provided by Raw Fury.
-
Ring of Pain, Void Bastards, Ikenfell, Fae Tactics and more in this bundle
Humble Games publisher has their own bundle up on Humble Bundle and it includes some pretty great titles, so here's a run over what's in it and what compatibility to expect on Steam Deck and desktop Linux.