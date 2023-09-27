Databases: pg_cirrus 1.0, MongoDB, and More
Announcing the release of v1.0 of pg_cirrus - Hassle-free PostgreSQL cluster set up
We are pleased to announce the General Availability of pg_cirrus 1.0. This automated tool streamlines the process of setting up a 3-node cluster, making it significantly easier for users to set up and manage high availability in PostgreSQL.
Inside New Query Engine of MongoDB
CERN's main activities are based on the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) I was one of the people working on this engine during my 2 years in MongoDB and I would like to share some technical details about it.
Disclaimer: Prior to writing this article, I have contacted my ex-colleagues at MongoDB to ensure that it does not conflict with their plans. They gave me the green light, provided I send them the draft before publishing, which I did. They did not have any notes on it.
CERN swaps out databases to feed its petabyte-a-day habit
CERN's main activities are based on the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), which propels sub-atomic particles around a 27km circuit, 100 meters underground, then smashes them into each other under the guise of eight distinct experiments. Among them is the CMS experiment, which aims to spot the particles responsible for dark matter, among other things.