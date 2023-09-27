Databases: pg_cirrus 1.0, MongoDB, and More

CERN's main activities are based on the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) I was one of the people working on this engine during my 2 years in MongoDB and I would like to share some technical details about it.

Disclaimer: Prior to writing this article, I have contacted my ex-colleagues at MongoDB to ensure that it does not conflict with their plans. They gave me the green light, provided I send them the draft before publishing, which I did. They did not have any notes on it.