This is not unusual. The C++ committee has been writing that sentence about its own features since C++11 was new. Sometimes the sentence is formal (a paper number, a deprecation in the standard, a removal one cycle later). Sometimes the sentence is what every senior engineer tells every junior engineer on day one ("never reach for that, here is what to use instead"). And sometimes the sentence cannot be written into the standard at all, because the broken thing is locked in by ABI compatibility, so it stays in the standard library as the default that every tutorial reaches for and every production codebase quietly replaces. The pattern is so consistent that it deserves its own catalogue, with paper numbers next to every entry, so the next time someone tells you the new C++ feature is the future you can ask them to estimate how long until the next paper deprecates it.