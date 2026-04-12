Say you’re being handed a USB device and told to write a driver for it. Seems like a daunting task at first, right? Writing drivers means you have to write Kernel code, and writing Kernel code is hard, low level, hard to debug and so on.

None of this is actually true though . Writing a driver for a USB device is actually not much more difficult than writing an application that uses Sockets.

This post aims to be a high level introduction to using USB for people who may not have worked with Hardware too much yet and just want to use the technology. There are amazing resources out there such as USB in a NutShell that go into a lot of detail about how USB precisely works (check them out if you want more information), they are however not really approachable for somebody who has never worked with USB before and doesn’t have a certain background in Hardware. You don’t need to be an Embedded Systems Engineer to use USB the same way you don’t need to be a Network Specialist to use Sockets and the Internet.