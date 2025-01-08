Best Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

9to5Linux

Firefox 135 Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing with XZ Packaging on Linux

Firefox 135 promises to be a hefty release and the first to introduce support for XZ packaging for faster installations, smaller downloads, and enhanced compatibility and integration with modern Linux distro, instead of the bzip2 packaging used until now (including for Firefox 134).

Budgie 10.10 Desktop Will Be Wayland-Only as Work Continues on Budgie 11

It’s been a great year for the Budgie desktop with releases like Budgie 10.9 and Budgie 10.9.2, both advancing the hard work of porting Budgie to the Wayland display protocol. Many of Budgie’s components have been ported to Wayland already and the team considers it “daily-drivable on Wayland for a typical end user usecase.”

How to Install Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS and Ubuntu 24.10

Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) ships with Linux kernel 6.8, which has reached the end of its supported life at the end of May 2024. Even if Canonical continues to support Linux 6.8 by backporting bug fixes from newer kernel versions, you may end up in a situation where you need the extra hardware support when installing Ubuntu on a newer computer, or maybe you just want to enjoy some new features.

Mozilla Firefox 134 Is Out with Support for Touchpad Hold Gestures on Linux

The biggest change in Mozilla Firefox 134 for Linux users is support for touchpad hold gestures, allowing users to interrupt kinetic (momentum) scrolling by placing two fingers on the touchpad. This feature was initially planned for Firefox 133. Users can disable or enable this feature in about:config by setting apz.gtk.touchpad_hold.enabled to true or false.

How To Install Gummi LaTeX Editor on Ubuntu 24.04

How To Import and Export Firefox History

This tutorial will help you export and import history of Mozilla Firefox web browser. This is beneficial if you want to move your history from one computer to another. And this is compatible with different web browsers as long as they are Firefox family including Abrowser, Icecat, Tor Browser, Librewolf and also Waterfox.

Arti 1.3.2 is released: onion services, RPC, relay development, and more

This release continues continues development on RPC, and includes preparatory work for relay support and service-side onion service denial-of-service resistance.

ASRock Industrial Introduces Next-Generation NUC(S) Ultra 200 Series

ASRock Industrial has announced the NUC(S) Ultra 200 BOX and Motherboard Series, powered by Intel Core Ultra 200H processors (Arrow Lake-H), offering up to 99 TOPS of AI inferencing for advanced computing applications.

CPico RP2040 a Cost-Effective MCU Board with Debugging Enhancements

The CPico RP2040 is a microcontroller board based on the RP2040 microcontroller. Designed to closely match the Raspberry Pi Pico, it maintains full pin compatibility, allowing developers to integrate it into existing setups without modification.

Spitz Plus GL-X2000 is an Upcoming Wi-Fi 6 and 4G LTE CAT 12 Router

The Spitz Plus GL-X2000 is a 4G LTE Wi-Fi 6 router designed to deliver reliable connectivity for remote work, travel, and rural internet access. It supports advanced network features like Multi-WAN, Failover, and Load Balancing, enhancing connection stability and ensuring dependable performance.

Serpent OS Enters Alpha with GNOME and COSMIC Spins, Powered by Linux 6.12 LTS

  
Ikey Doherty released today the long-anticipated alpha version of his new independent Linux distro, Serpent OS, which features some of the latest and greatest technologies and applications.

 
Mozilla published today the final builds of the Firefox 134 web browser, which you can download from the official download server for Linux systems.

 
2024 in retrospect & happy new year 2025!

  
huge amount of preparations and bug fixing via the Modern C initiative.

 
The Mecha Comet is made for hackers and makers

  
Sure, your phone is fun, but if you want the fun and power of a full-fledged Linux computer in your pocket

 
Remembering and thanking Steve Langasek

  
Steve Langasek is one of my heroes in open source and in life

 
Slackware-Based Absolute Linux Has Been Discontinued

  
Absolute Linux, the Slackware-based distro, ends its journey as Paul Sherman announces its termination

 
Release of Ghostty 1.0

  
Ghostty 1.0 is out

 
Budgie 10.10 desktop environment is slated for release in Q1 2025 as a Wayland-only release defaulting to the Labwc compositor.


  
 


 
We select the finest free and open source network simulators for Linux

 
Two Debian Based Distributions

  
Mobian is a Debian-based distro intended for smartphones and other mobile devices

 
HDR and color management in KWin, part 6: Fixing night light

  
Most operating systems nowadays provide a feature like night light

 
Logging Baby's Day In Linux

  
There’s plenty of surprises to be had when you become a parent

 
Android Auto 13.5 debuts with improved support for more vehicles

 
GStreamer 1.24.11 Enhances Stability Across Platforms

  
GStreamer 1.24.11 brings bug fixes for multimedia playback

 
Firefox 135 open-source web browser is now available for public beta testing with XZ packaging for faster updates and many other changes. Here’s what to expect!

 
How can software that is free be high quality?

  
We have traditions to avoid this pitfall. When we want to get something nice for free, we say "please." When we do get something nice for free, we say "thanks." From prehistoric times people conducted ceremonies, some simple, others elaborate, to express gratitude to the heavens for its blessings.

 
Linkwarden 2.9 Makes Bookmarking Smarter

  
Linkwarden 2.9 bookmark manager is a significant release with AI-powered tagging

 
FSF associate members to decide the logo for the FSF's fortieth anniversary

  
Thank you so much to everyone who participated in the FSF Anniversary Logo Contest

 
Hotfix: KPhotoAlbum 6.0.1 And Kwave Nightly Flatpak

  
This is an extremely important update to our recently released KF6/Qt6 port of KPhotoAlbum

 
KDE Plasma 5.27.12, Bugfix Release for January

  
Today KDE releases a bugfix update to KDE Plasma 5, versioned 5.27.12

 
An easier way to read Linux manual pages

  
Linux man pages are a great way to get help with commands

 
Linux 6.12 is now the latest stable LTS (Long-Term Support) kernel and Ubuntu users can install it on their machines via the official Ubuntu Mainline Kernel PPA archive.

 
12 Hidden ChromeOS Features Every Chromebook User Should Know About

 
Bluestar Linux is back with update 6.12.7: Firefox 133, LibreOffice 24, the 6.12 kernel, and more

  
Arch-based German distro Bluestar Linux is back with multiple package updates on top of a new kernel

 
This Linux distro could let your old laptop 'shine on' after Windows 10's sunset

  
If you're facing the end of support for your operating system and don't want to have to shell out the money for a new one

 
16-bit Linux-like Goodness

  
16-bit retrocomputers

 
Nothing Phone 2a Plus gets Android 15 update with stable Nothing OS 3.0: Check what's new

 
Review: elementary OS 8.0

  
Let's talk about some of the aspects of elementary OS I liked

 
This Week in KDE Apps: Mobile context menus

  
Welcome to a new issue of "This Week in KDE Apps"! Every week we cover as much as possible of what's happening in the world of KDE apps

 
Project Gemini Has Helped Us Grow [original]

  
Our Gemini Edition is already used by many people

 
2025 Won't Be the Year of the Linux Desktop Either. So What?

  
You're measuring it wrong

 
Intel Razer Lake, Nova Lake, and Wildcat Lake CPU PCI IDs added to Linux

  
Linux Kernel patches list seven new PCI IDs associated with upcoming CPUs from Intel.

 
Linux gaming on the rise

  
Valve's steam survey December results

 
Upscayl: An Open-Source Image Upscaling Tool for Linux

  
there’s a powerful tool available to solve this problem

 
4 amazing operating systems for security-conscious users

  
If you’re particularly security-conscious, you can consider switching from the mainstream Windows 11 and macOS to an operating system specifically designed with a plethora of safety measures built into it

 
Linux 6.13-rc6

  
So we had a slight pickup in commits this last week

 
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 5th, 2025

  
The 221st installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on January 5th, 2025.