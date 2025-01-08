Best Free and Open Source Software

Network emulation allows users to introduce real devices and applications into a test network (simulated) that alters packet flow in such a way as to mimic the behavior of a live network. Live traffic can pass through the simulator and be affected by objects within the simulation.

Network simulators are useful tools for teaching and learning how to create network topologies and imitate modern computer networks. Network simulators offer many other benefits, including cost efficiency, risk-free testing, flexibility, scalability, enhanced education and training opportunities, performance analysis, and support for protocol development.

We select the finest free and open source network simulators for Linux. Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart.