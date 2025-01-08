Best Free and Open Source Software
-
5 Best Free and Open Source Linux Network Simulators - LinuxLinks
Network emulation allows users to introduce real devices and applications into a test network (simulated) that alters packet flow in such a way as to mimic the behavior of a live network. Live traffic can pass through the simulator and be affected by objects within the simulation.
Network simulators are useful tools for teaching and learning how to create network topologies and imitate modern computer networks. Network simulators offer many other benefits, including cost efficiency, risk-free testing, flexibility, scalability, enhanced education and training opportunities, performance analysis, and support for protocol development.
We select the finest free and open source network simulators for Linux. Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart.
OptiImage - GUI image compressor - LinuxLinks
It supports both lossless and lossy compression modes with an option to whether keep or not metadata of images. It additionally has a safe mode, where a new image is created instead of overwriting the old one.
It uses oxipng, jpegoptim, scour, and cwebp.
This is free and open source software.
1Panel - modern web-based control panel for Linux server management - LinuxLinks
1Panel features an intuitive web interface that seamlessly integrates server management and monitoring, container management, database administration, website management, system backup and restoration, and more, letting you streamline your server management experience.
This is free and open source software.