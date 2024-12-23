Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
-
Technology: rights or responsibilities? - Part XI
By Dr. Andy Farnell
-
GNU/Linux and ChromeOS in Qatar Reach 4%, an All-Time High
Qatar has money to spend, but not much of it will be spent on Microsoft, or so one can hope
-
This 'Article' About "Linux Malware" is a Fake Article, It's LLM Slop (Likely Spewed Out by Microsoft Chatbot)
They're drowning out the Web
-
Early Retirement Age: Linus Torvalds Turns 55 Next Week
Now he's almost eligible for retirement in certain European countries
New
-
Links 22/12/2024: Election Rants and More Sites Available via Gemini
Links for the day
-
Links 22/12/2024: North Pole Moving and Debian's Joey Hess Goes Solar
Links for the day
-
Gemini Links 22/12/2024: Solstice and IDEs
Links for the day
-
BetaNews: Microsoft Slop is Your "Latest Technology News"
Paid-for garbage disguised as "journalism"
-
Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
-
IRC Proceedings: Saturday, December 21, 2024
IRC logs for Saturday, December 21, 2024
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Sunday contains all the text.
Top-read articles (excluding bot/crawler visits):