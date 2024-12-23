Linux 6.13-rc4
posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 23, 2024
So this definitely is looking a bit smaller than most rc4s, and I
expect (and hope) that rc5 will be absolutely tiny because you should
all already be relaxing over the xmas holidays.
But hey, if somebody is out there keeping the lights on, please do
keep testing. Nothing particularly exciting happened last week, but
appended is the obligatory shortlog for people who want to get an
overview of the details.
A very random collection of fixes all over.
Linus
Read on