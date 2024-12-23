Linux 6.13-rc4

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 23, 2024



So this definitely is looking a bit smaller than most rc4s, and I expect (and hope) that rc5 will be absolutely tiny because you should all already be relaxing over the xmas holidays.

But hey, if somebody is out there keeping the lights on, please do keep testing. Nothing particularly exciting happened last week, but appended is the obligatory shortlog for people who want to get an overview of the details.

A very random collection of fixes all over.

Linus

