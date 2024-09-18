today's howtos
Make Tech Easier ☛ How to Create and Extract RAR Files on Linux
Learn how to create, extract and list RAR files on GNU/Linux using the rar, unrar and ls command. Also modify RAR files using various options.
Canonical ☛ Introducing Data Science Stack: set up an ML environment with 3 commands on Ubuntu
Canonical, the publisher of Ubuntu, today announced the general availability of Data Science Stack (DSS), an out-of-the-box solution for data science that enables ML environments on your Hey Hi (AI) workstation. It is fully open source, free to use and native to Ubuntu.
OSTechNix ☛ Debian Minimal GNOME Install: A Step-by-Step Tutorial
This Step-by-Step guide will walk you through the steps to perform a Debian Minimal GNOME install using the Netinst ISO.
It's FOSS ☛ Apt, DNF, Zypper, Pip, Cargo, XYZ! App Rules Them All
Distrohopping and don't remember the package management commands all the time. App tries to solve this problem.
LinuxBuz ☛ Kubectl Create Namespace: How to Create a Namespace in Kubernetes
A namespace in Kubernetes helps you organize and manage resources within your cluster. It is useful for dividing cluster resources between multiple users or teams.
LinuxBuz ☛ Kubectl Create Deployment – How to Create a Kubernetes Deployment
In Kubernetes, deployments provide a way to manage how your application runs. They offer several advantages over manually starting pods.
LinuxBuz ☛ kubectl cp Command: How to Copy Files to and from Kubernetes Pods
Copying files between your local system and Kubernetes pods is a common task for developers and system administrators.